Govt. maintains status quo on small savings rates for Q3

The Centre on Monday decided to maintain the same rate of return on small savings schemes for the October to December quarter, marking the third successive quarter of a status quo in rates.

The interest rates on small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are reset each quarter as per a formula linked to the yields on government securities of similar maturities.

The PPF rate has been frozen at 7.1% since April 2020. The return on Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, which is also tax-free like the PPF, was raised to 8.2% earlier this year.

