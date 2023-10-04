Govt. maintains GPF rate at 7.1%

October 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government has retained the interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) savings at 7.1% for the October-December quarter, the 15th successive quarter that it has maintained status quo for rates paid out on government employees’ retirement savings.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday notified the 7.1% rate, which is also applicable for other provident funds for government employees, including those serving in the Railways and the Armed Forces.

The GPF rate was last tweaked in the first quarter of 2020-21, when it was slashed from 7.9% to 7.1%. While the rates on select small savings schemes have been raised for five successive quarters, the return on the popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) has been left untouched at 7.1% since the first quarter of 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the government had retained the interest rates offered on 11 of 12 small savings schemes for this quarter at the same levels that prevailed in the previous quarter. The returns on five-year recurring deposits alone have been raised to 6.7% for this quarter, from 6.5% in the July-September period .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.