Govt. issues quality control order for medical, agro textiles

September 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M. Soundariya Preetha

The Union Ministry of Textiles has introduced Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for six medical- textile and 20 agro-textile products that will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

An official press release said under the second phase of the QCO, the medical textile products covered include sanitary napkins, medical textile shoe covers, and disposable baby diapers. The agro products include agro nets, textile water storage tanks, and harvest nets.

It has exempted self help groups (SHGs) from the meditech QCOs and MSMEs involved in production of these products will be covered under the QCO from October 1, 2024.

The norms will be applicable to domestic and foreign manufacturers who intend to export their products to India.

ALSO READ
SIMA to focus on fibre availability and structural reforms for textile industry

In the third phase, about 30 more technical textiles items- building textiles, industrial textiles, ropes and cordages - will be considered. The government has imposed Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for various products that include manmade fibre textile products.

Chairman of Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council Bhadresh Dodhia has said in a press release that imports against advance authorisation scheme should be exempted from QCOs. He said that QCOs for textiles have exempted imports for re- export. Similarly, raw materials imported against advance authorisations are also used for the manufacture of finished products that are subsequently exports. These are subject to Actual User Condition and are not transferable even after completion of the stipulated export obligation, he said.

