Govt. invites EoI for creating state-of-art digital experience for G20 meetings in India

ADVERTISEMENT

To showcase India’s digital prowess at G20 meetings to be held in various cities in 2023, the government has invited Expression of Interest from Indian entrepreneurs, start-ups and college students for conceptualising “State-of-the-art Digital Experience” for guests, including mobile application, drone experience, selfie points and possible virtual reality use cases.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 group of countries next month onwards till November 30, 2023, during which four meetings and side events for the Digital Economy Working Group will take place. These meetings are likely to be held in Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“In order to showcase India’s advancement in Digital technologies, during the meetings of the Digital Economy Working Group, it is proposed to create an extraordinary Digital Experience using emerging technologies. For this purpose, proposals are invited from suitable and interested parties through this EoI,” the document by the Ministry of Electronics and IT stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants are required to submit fresh ideas for execution at the pan-event level. These include setting up of ‘Digital Selfie Points’ where artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology can be used to make it interactive-cum-immersive for the users, conceptualising best possible use-cases for giving state-of-the-art digital experience utilising IoT enabled devices, Robotics and 3D Printing, usage of QR code in the venue, usage of UPI enabled wallets, eKYC using DigiLocker/Aadhaar, showcasing possible use-cases of AR/VR such as giving Digital Immersive experience of important Indian places and cuisine of cities where the event is taking place, digital gaming options, Drone based phygital experience for members and interactive Mobile Applications to engage users.

As per the document, interested participants have till November 18, 2022, to submit their Expression of Interest.