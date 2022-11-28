Govt. gets ₹5,001 cr. dividend from ONGC; total dividend from CPSEs reaches ₹23,797 cr. so far in FY23

  1. EPaper
November 28, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

The government has received about ₹5,001 crore as dividend tranche from ONGC, taking the total dividend receipt from all CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) so far this fiscal to ₹23,797 crore. “The government has received about ₹5,001 crore from ONGC as dividend tranche,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, capex requirements, cash/reserve and net worth.

As per guidelines, CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit after tax (PAT), or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher.

The total dividend receipts so far this fiscal stood at ₹23,796.55 crore, as per DIPAM website.

