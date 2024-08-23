Govt. eyes arming youth with Japanese to tap Japan jobs

The government is mulling the inclusion of Japanese language training for youth as part of a multi-pronged skill development effort to generate employment opportunities, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, citing a substantial shortage of workers in Japan’s rapidly greying economy.

“We are identifying niche areas for skilling the youth. A very good suggestion came from the Confederation of Indian Industry about Japan facing a shortage of four lakh people. So we are planning to have extensive training on the Japanese language for skilled people… they are almost assured of a job in Japan, which is very high-paying,” Mr. Goyal said.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Union Minister of State with independent charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, after inaugurating a facility for vocational training in Mumbai. Mr. Chaudhary stressed that the young must not think that a degree is everything as there were many other critical skills that could get them gainfully employed. “We believe in lifelong learning,” he said.

