GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. eyes arming youth with Japanese to tap Japan jobs

Published - August 23, 2024 09:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government is mulling the inclusion of Japanese language training for youth as part of a multi-pronged skill development effort to generate employment opportunities, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, citing a substantial shortage of workers in Japan’s rapidly greying economy. 

“We are identifying niche areas for skilling the youth. A very good suggestion came from the Confederation of Indian Industry about Japan facing a shortage of four lakh people. So we are planning to have extensive training on the Japanese language for skilled people… they are almost assured of a job in Japan, which is very high-paying,” Mr. Goyal said. 

He was addressing a joint press conference with Union Minister of State with independent charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, after inaugurating a facility for vocational training in Mumbai. Mr. Chaudhary stressed that the young must not think that a degree is everything as there were many other critical skills that could get them gainfully employed. “We believe in lifelong learning,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.