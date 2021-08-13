Business

Govt. extends export rebate for garments

The Ministry of Textiles has notified the continuation of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for export of garments and made-ups and issued guidelines for its implementation.

According to the Textile Ministry’s notification, garment exporters would continue to get a rebate on Central and State taxes on outward shipments till March 31, 2024.

The Department of Revenue would implement the scheme with end-to-end digitisation for issuance of transferable duty credit scrip.


