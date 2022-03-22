Govt. extends applicability of New Investment Policy-2012 for HURL's 3 fertilizer plants

The cost of the three HURL urea projects is ₹25,120 crore

The government on Tuesday approved the extension of applicability of the 'New Investment Policy-2012' for three upcoming units of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd. (HURL) at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

The government had announced the New Investment Policy (NIP) - 2012 in January, 2013 and its amendment in October, 2014 to facilitate fresh investment in the urea sector and to make India self-sufficient.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given approval for the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for extension of applicability of New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012" for these three units of HURL, an official statement said.

HURL, incorporated in June, 2016, is a joint venture of Coal India Ltd., NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation. It is reviving the erstwhile Gorakhpur and Sindri Units of FCIL and Barauni Unit of GFCL by setting up new gas- based urea plants with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum each. The cost of the three HURL urea projects is ₹25,120 crore. GAIL is supplying natural gas to these three units.

The commissioning of the three units will add 38.1 lakh tonnes per annum urea production in the country.

The project will not only improve the availability of fertilizers to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation.

These three facilities aim to meet the demand for urea in seven states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

All three HURL units have various unique features like blast-proof control room equipped with DCS (distributed control system), ESD (emergency shutdown system) and environment monitoring systems. There is no offsite waste water disposal in these plants.

The systems are operated by the highly motivated, dedicated, well-trained operators. HURL-Gorakhpur unit has India’s first air-operated bullet-proof rubber dam of 65 metre length and 2 metre height.