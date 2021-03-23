Govt. cancels plan to borrow ₹20,000 crore

Mumbai

The government has decided to cancel its ₹20,000 crore borrowing scheduled for March 26 on review of the cash balance position, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

This means the government would be borrowing ₹20,000 crore less than its target of ₹12.8 lakh crore announced in the Budget on February 1.“On review of position of cash balance, the Government of India has decided to cancel the above scheduled auction,” RBI said in a statement.

The gross borrowing for the current fiscal was raised 64% to ₹12.8 lakh crore from the Budget Estimate of ₹7.8 lakh crore.

“The gross borrowing from the market for the next year (2021-22) would be around Rs 12 lakh crores. We plan to continue with our path of fiscal consolidation, and intend to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-2026 with a fairly steady decline over the period,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while announcing Budget for 2021-22.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

As a result, net borrowing would come down to Rs 9.24 lakh crore for the next fiscal, while for the current fiscal it is estimated at Rs 10.52 lakh crore during 2020-21.

The Budget has pegged fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent for the next fiscal, down from 9.5 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year. The fiscal deficit in RE 2020-21 is pegged at 9.5 per cent of GDP. PTI DP NKD MKJ