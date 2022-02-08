Business

Govt. cancels February 11 bond auctions

India cancelled auctions of government securities to be held on February 11, a government statement said on Monday, following a sharp rise in bond yields after the announcement of the record borrowing plan of ₹14.95 trillion for FY23.

The Centre had planned to auction ₹220 billion worth of bonds on the day.

“On review of the Government of India’s cash position, it has been decided to cancel auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022,” the Centre said in a statement. The market was expecting a ₹12-13 trillion programme for FY23.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 5:18:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/govt-cancels-february-11-bond-auctions/article38393307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY