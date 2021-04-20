Govt approves subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification

New Delhi

20 April 2021 16:01 IST

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by Talcher Fertilizers Limited.

It would assist in reducing urea imports to the tune of 12.7 lakh tonne per annum leading to savings in foreign exchange, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The estimated cost of this first of its kind project in India is about Rs 13,277 crore, he added. Urea is a widely used fertiliser in India.

