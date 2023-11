November 07, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre on Tuesday approved an early release of States’ tax devolution dues worth ₹72,961.21 crore for November, citing the upcoming festive season.

The devolution dues are normally paid on the 10th of each month but this time , the release had been authorised on November 7, the Finance Ministry said. “This will enable the State Governments to make in-time releases and add to the festivities and celebrations among the people,” it said.

