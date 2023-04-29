ADVERTISEMENT

Govt appoints Rajneesh Karnatak as BoI MD, Chand to head BoB

April 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

The government on Saturday appointed Rajneesh Karnatak as managing director of Bank of India (BoI) while Debadatta Chand was appointed as head of Bank of Baroda (BoB).

The central government appointed Karnatak, Executive Director, Union Bank of India, as managing director and CEO of Bank of India for three years with effect from date of assumption of office, Department of Financial Services said in a notification.

Karnatak replaces Atanu Kumar Das who completed his three-year term in January this year.

In a separate notification, DFS said Chand, currently ED of BoB, has been appointed as managing director of the same bank for a period of three years.

However, Chand would assume charge on July 1 after incumbent Sanjiv Chadha superannuates on June 30.

The notifications for the two appointments came after the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in January had selected their names and recommended it to DFS for seeking necessary approval.

