Govt. announces ₹436 cr. investment for skilling four lakh professionals

The government on Wednsday announced an investment of ₹436 crore for skilling four lakh professionals in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and cybersecurity over the next three years. The programme ‘Future Skills PRIME’, which will be jointly rolled out by the information technology ministry and industry body Nasscom, will seek to propel India into a leadership rile in the digital world, Minister of IT and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad said. “The programme will increase employability. It will add digital value to our talent pool,” Mr. Prasad said.