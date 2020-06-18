Govt. allows export of HCQ, formulations

India has lifted the nearly three-month old ban on export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and its formulations, with immediate effect.

A notification moving them from the ‘Prohibited’ to ‘Free’ for export policy was issued on Thursday by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

HCQ was seen as part of the preventive treatment regimen for COVID-19 after U.S. President Donald Trump described it as a potential game changer in the fight against the pandemic. He followed it up by asking India to permit export of the drug.

The latest notification is an amendment to the one issued on March 25, prohibiting the export of HCQ and formulations, except under certain conditions. One of them was Government of India allowing export on humanitarian grounds — something it did in permitting exports to the U.S. A few other countries also got HCQ supplies from India.

The relaxation came even as the efficacy of HCQ remains unclear.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation said, “Solidarity Trial’s Hydroxychloroquine arm is being stopped, on the basis of evidence showing it does not reduce mortality for hospitalised #COVID19 patients.”

In subsequent tweets, it said “this evidence does not apply to the use of hydroxychloroquine for preventing #COVID19 infections or treating non-hospitalised patients, two areas where we still need more evidence on the drug’s effectiveness against the #coronavirus. Aside from #COVID19, hydroxychloroquine is still regarded as a generally safe drug for patients with autoimmune diseases or #malaria. It helps many people with difficult and chronic conditions live better lives.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had recently revoked the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate in the use of COVID-19 patients. It had said “In light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorised use.”

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who earlier this month said the Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved lifting of ban on export of HCQ API as well as formulations, said the ban has been lifted by DGFT on the recommendation of the Department. On June 10, in a tweet announcing the decision of the Department, he had said: “Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market.”