Government slashes windfall tax on crude petroleum

January 16, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

The new rates are effective from January 16

The government has cut the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to ₹1,700 per tonne from ₹2,300 per tonne with effect from January 16.

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). According to an official notification, SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF has been retained at nil.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

