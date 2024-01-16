ADVERTISEMENT

Government levies 50% export duty on molasses

January 16, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - New Delhi

In another notification, the Finance Ministry extended the existing concessional duty rates on imports of crude and refined edible oils by one year till March 31, 2025.

PTI

The basic import duty on refined soyabean oil and sunflower oil was cut to 12.5% from 17.5%, in June last year. 

The government has imposed 50% duty on exports of molasses, a by-product of sugarcane used as raw material for alcohol production, with effect from January 18. A Finance Ministry notification said molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar will attract 50% export duty.

In another notification, the Finance Ministry extended the existing concessional duty rates on imports of crude and refined edible oils — palm, soyabean and sunflower — by one year till March 31, 2025. The basic import duty on refined soyabean oil and sunflower oil was cut to 12.5% from 17.5%, in June last year.

