Government gives nod for export of PPEs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has permitted the export of personal protection equipment (PPE) medical coveralls with a permitted quota of 50 lakh PPEs a month.
As per a June 29 notification, a monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 has been fixed for the issuance of export licences to eligible applicants. All items that are a part of PPE kits and listed in the description in the notification dated June 22, however, continue to be prohibited for exports and these shall not be covered under the export quota.
An official said the DGFT is expected to issue detailed guidelines. The exports will be permitted from July 1, with quantitative restrictions. The items that will continue to be prohibited for exports include medical goggles, Nitrile/NBR gloves and N-95 masks.
K.S. Sundararaman, chairman of Indian Technical Textiles Association, said the Centre’s proactive step would enable exporters to tap global markets.
Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council A. Sakthivel said the current production of PPE coveralls is more than adequate to meet the domestic needs.
Export of the coveralls will not only protect health workers globally, but also revive the Indian apparel sector, he added.
A PPE manufacturer in Coimbatore pointed out that the country produces minimum of 2.5 crore PPE coveralls pieces a month. However, the manufacturers need to get international certification to export. Hence, exports may take a couple of months to gain momentum.
