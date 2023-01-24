HamberMenu
Government extends tenure of Sangeeta Verma as CCI's acting Chairperson

Ms. Verma has been the acting Chairperson of the anti-trust regulator since October last year after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office as the full-time Chairperson

January 24, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A security guard stands outside the Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi, India.

A security guard stands outside the Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government has extended the tenure of Sangeeta Verma as the acting Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Ms. Verma has been the acting Chairperson of the anti-trust regulator since October last year after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office as the full-time Chairperson.

According to an official communication issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday, Ms. Verma shall act as the acting Chairperson "until the date on which new Chairperson is appointed or till any further orders in this regard".

She is a member at the regulator.

