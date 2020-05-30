Government blocks Dutch file sharing website WeTransfer

New Delhi

30 May 2020 23:23 IST

The government has ordered internet service providers (ISPs) to block computer file-sharing website WeTransfer due to security reasons. The order issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT) on May 18 directed all ISPs to block two download links on the Dutch website WeTransfer and also the entire website www.wetransfer.com.

“The compliance be submitted immediately failing which shall, inter alia, invite initiation of actions under licence conditions,” the DoT order — e-mailed to several ISPs — said.

According to sources, the DoT has received reference from the Ministry of Electronics and IT to block the website and two download links immediately.

The exact reason for blocking of the website could not be ascertained.

However, an official, on the condition of anonymity, said “most probably due to security reasons.”

Query sent to the DoT elicited no response.