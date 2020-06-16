Government banks disburse ₹16,031 crore to MSMEs

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said public sector banks have disbursed ₹16,031.39 crore till June 12, under the ₹3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, adversely affected following COVID-19.

Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth ₹32,049.86 crore under the 100% ECLGS for the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector beginning June 1.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the ₹20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

“As of 12 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹32,049.86 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which ₹16,031.39 crore has already been disbursed,” Ms. Sitharaman tweeted.

On May 21, the Cabinet had approved an additional funding of up to ₹3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25% through the ECLGS for the MSME sector.

100% guarantee

Under the scheme, 100% guarantee coverage will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for an additional funding of up to ₹3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

Corpus created

For this purpose, a corpus of ₹41,600 crore was provided by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the plan to October 31 or till an amount of ₹3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to member lending institutions to increase access and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, by giving them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers.