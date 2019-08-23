Government willing to listen, say industrialists

The slew of measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive the economy has elicited positive reactions from the industry captains here.

Venu Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Motor Co., said that these measures were a welcome step. He felt that the Centre had set the right tone by announcing payment of pending GST refunds of MSMEs within 30 days and making available working capital loans for industry and vehicle loans at a lower rate, among other things.

“The language of the government is that they want to listen to you, businesses, particularly micro, small and medium industries (MSME). The government is sympathetic and empathetic to the economy. [The] Finance Minister’s indication of further measures soon is a very, very positive step,” he said

Queried on the reaction of the auto sector, he said that customers should have easy access to money. “The announcement by the FM is in that direction. The government cannot cut tax. We have to look at fiscal deficit. The government does not have that much space for a tax cut. If they are going to encourage loans to be given, then it will boost the confidence,” he added.

“While there are indications of a global slowdown, this government has demonstrated its resolve to mitigate the impact of that in India through these measures. This is the stability and proactiveness that industry wants,” he added.

On easing of the working capital availability to the industry, he said that basically it was a confidence-building measure. “Everyone is confident that this government will act. These measures will provide the immediate relief that the industry was seeking. The promptness of this government’s response is reassuring for not just industry, but for the common man as well because it’s putting liquidity into the market and easing the squeeze on the small and medium sector,” he said.

Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said that this was the real Budget speech for investors. He was particularly pleased that foreign portfolio investors and angel tax got the much deserved attention.

Terming the announcements as a very good initiative, the Council for Leather Exports said it would lead to overall improvement of the economy.