Google unveils Pixel Buds A-series at ₹9,999

Foraying into the personal wireless audio segment in India, Google on Wednesday announced the unveiling of its Pixel Buds A-Series in the country at a price tag of ₹9,999. Pixel Buds A-Series will be available August 25 onwards at Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata Cliq and will be gradually made available at more retail outlets.

The company said Google Assistant is built right into the Pixel Buds A-Series, allowing users to get a hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple ‘Ok Google’. The Pixel Buds A-Series also allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil) while using Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone.