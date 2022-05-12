Google to bring its Pixel 6a smartphone to India

The company also announced adding 24 new languages to Google Translate

The company also announced adding 24 new languages to Google Translate

Google on Thursday announced that will bring its newly-announced Pixel 6a to India – after a gap of almost two years.

“We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year,” Google India tweeted. The phone was announced at company’s annual developer conference Google I/O on Wednesday.

“Our latest A-series phone, Google Pixel 6a, gives you more of what you want — for less than you’d expect. Pixel 6a is packed with the same powerful brains, Google Tensor, and many of the must-have features as our premium phones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — at a lower price of $449,” Soniya Jobanputra, Director of Product Management at Google, said in a blog.

The company also announced adding 24 new languages to Google Translate, including eight Indian languages. These include Assamese — used by about 25 million people in Northeast India, Bhojpuri — used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji, Dogri — used by about three million people in northern India, Konkani — used by about two million people in Central India, Maithili — used by about 34 million people in northern India, Meiteilon (Manipuri) — used by about two million people in Northeast India, Mizo — used by about 8,30,000 people in Northeast India, and Sanskrit — used by about 20,000 people in India, according to Google.

“...today we’ve added 24 languages to Translate, now supporting a total of 133 used around the globe...Over 300 million people speak these newly added languages — like Mizo, used by around 8,00,000 people in the far northeast of India, and Lingala, used by over 45 million people across Central Africa. As part of this update, Indigenous languages of the Americas (Quechua, Guarani and Aymara) and an English dialect (Sierra Leonean Krio) have also been added to Translate for the first time,” Isaac Caswell, Senior Software Engineer, Google Translate said.

Among other thing, the tech giant also announced ways to have more natural conversations with Google Assistant, an immersive view in Maps, improved skin tone representation across its products and brought in the beta version of Android 13.