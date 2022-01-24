Google Cloud to open new office in Pune; begins hiring

New Delhi

Technology giant Google Cloud on Monday said it plans to open a new office in Pune, Maharashtra, in the second half of 2022, and the first ‘Googlers’ in the space will be hired in its Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support and Global Delivery Center organisations.

These hires will be responsible for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with Google Cloud’s global engineering teams, providing real-time technical advice, and delivering product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their trusted partner in their digital transformation journey, it said.

“India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the strong talent pool here makes it a strategic location for Google Cloud to invest in our cloud infrastructure, grow our operations and expand our workforce to support our growing customer base,” Anil Bhansali, VP of cloud engineering in India, wrote in a blog.

He added that over the last 12 months, the company had hired top engineering talent to join its development centre in India to support and help build advanced cloud technologies in collaboration with our global engineering teams.

While the new location is expected to open in the second half of 2022, the hiring, he said, starts now alongside our rapidly growing teams in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. “This planned expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Google Cloud to fuel our customer growth and valued offerings to organizations of all sizes,” he said.