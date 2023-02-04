ADVERTISEMENT

Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret

February 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Wall Street has its eyes on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances

AP

Wall Street had its eyes Friday on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances.

That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in almost four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Amazon reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slowdown in growth.

Google’s parent company Alphabet posted a lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year’s fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant. While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by almost 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amazon ended Friday down 8.4% and Alphabet lost 2.8%. Apple bounced back, finishing the day up 2.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US