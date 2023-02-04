HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret

Amazon reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations

February 04, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Washington

AP
Some of the biggest companies in the world posted lacklustre quarterly financial performances. File

Some of the biggest companies in the world posted lacklustre quarterly financial performances. File | Photo Credit: AP

Wall Street had its eyes on Friday on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lacklustre quarterly financial performances.

That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Also Read | Big Tech earnings show digital ads market is still shaky

Amazon reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slow-down in growth.

Google's parent company Alphabet posted a lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year.

Amazon ended on Friday down 8.4% and Alphabet lost 2.8%. Apple bounced back, finishing the day up 2.4%.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.