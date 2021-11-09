Good Glamm raises $150 mn, enters unicorn club

New Delhi

Beauty and personal care firm Good Glamm Group on Tuesday said it had raised $150 million in its Series D round co-led by Warburg Pincus and Prosus Ventures (Naspers). “With this Series D funding, the Good Glamm Group becomes India’s first direct to consumer beauty and personal care company to reach Unicorn status,” the company said in a statement.

The funding round also saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investors L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar Family Office.

The company added that funds would be invested in product development, supporting data science and technology research, increasing offline expansion, funding working capital requirements and also expanding the content creation capabilities.

“Entering the Unicorn Club marks Day 1 for all of us at the Good Glamm Group,” Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group, said.