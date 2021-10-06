Good Glamm Group acquires The Moms Co. for ₹500 crore

NEW DELHI

06 October 2021 22:51 IST

The Good Glamm Group on Wednesday said it has acquired direct-to-consumer (D2C) mother and baby products brand The Moms Co. While the company did not divulge the financial details of the deal, a source told The Hindu that the value of the transaction is about ₹500 crore, making it one of the biggest deals in the segment in the country.

The Good Glamm Group, which already has brands such as MyGlamm, POPxo and BabyChakra under its fold, is targeting a revenue run rate of ₹500 crore for the New Delhi-based The Moms Co. in the next two years.

“This acquisition marks India’s largest DTC transaction to ever take place in the beauty and personal care segment,” the company said. “Over the last 4 years, the brand [The Moms Co.] has catered to over two million customers across 20,000 pin codes in India.”

Advertising

Advertising

It added that the founders Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadaani will work closely with Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, co-founders, Good Glamm Group, to accelerate The Moms Co.'s presence not just in India, but across the world.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group added that the Good Glamm Group has earmarked ₹750 crore war chest to make strategic investments in innovative beauty and personal care brands within the next 3 to 6 months, The Moms Co. being its largest such investment.