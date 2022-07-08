Goldstone completes WowTruck acquisition, to offer EV fleet

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. (GTL) said it has completed the acquisition Equitas Technologies Private Ltd. (ETPL), popularly known as WowTruck, by acquiring 100% of the existing equity capital of ETPL.

This consists of 2.5 crore shares at a valuation of approximately ₹8 crore and now ETPL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of GTL.

GTL recently ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) business and is now building platforms for EV fleet operators, distributors and OEM manufacturers.

Pavan Chavali, Managing Director, Goldstone Technologies said, “With this acquisition we will find further synergies in the fast-growing EV industry.”

“The government’s focus towards the adoption of EVs’ for a cleaner and greener environment will help us scale up faster in this sector,” he said. The company plans to introduce an EV fleet and related platform solutions into the WowTruck platform for the electric three-wheelers, four-wheelers and truck segments, both on the goods and logistics transportation. It also plans to provide finance solutions for the fleet owners through tie-ups with NBFCs and financing firms.