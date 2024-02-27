Goldman Sachs, Mubadala to invest $1 bn in private credit in Asia Pacific

February 27, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Goldman Sachs and UAE sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company have signed a $1 billion separately managed account in which both the entities will co-invest in private credit opportunities throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership will be managed by Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with a dedicated on-the-ground team across multiple Asia Pacific markets.

“The partnership will aim to deploy $1 billion of long-term capital, offering customised private credit solutions to high quality companies and sponsors throughout the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will invest across the private credit spectrum and is expected to invest across multiple Asia Pacific markets with a particular focus on India,” the entities said in a joint statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Nachmann, Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs, said, “We continue to believe our rigorous underwriting and dedicated on-the-ground sourcing provides us differentiated investment opportunities.”

Greg Olafson, Global Head of Private Credit, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said, “Through this partnership with Mubadala, we look forward to expanding our long-established investment focus on the region.”

Omar Eraiqat, Deputy CEO of Diversified Investments at Mubadala, said, “This partnership with Goldman Sachs compliments our aspirations to grow our private credit exposure in APAC, a region that is central to Mubadala’s strategic growth initiatives.”

Fabrizio Bocciardi, Head of Credit Investments, Mubadala, added, “India, in particular, stands out as a key market with significant opportunities in private credit, and where Goldman Sachs has strong exposure and capabilities.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.