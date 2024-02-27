GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goldman Sachs, Mubadala to invest $1 bn in private credit in Asia Pacific

February 27, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Goldman Sachs and UAE sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company have signed a $1 billion separately managed account in which both the entities will co-invest in private credit opportunities throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership will be managed by Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with a dedicated on-the-ground team across multiple Asia Pacific markets. 

“The partnership will aim to deploy $1 billion of long-term capital, offering customised private credit solutions to high quality companies and sponsors throughout the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will invest across the private credit spectrum and is expected to invest across multiple Asia Pacific markets with a particular focus on India,” the entities said in a joint statement. 

Marc Nachmann, Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs, said, “We continue to believe our rigorous underwriting and dedicated on-the-ground sourcing provides us differentiated investment opportunities.”

Greg Olafson, Global Head of Private Credit, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said, “Through this partnership with Mubadala, we look forward to expanding our long-established investment focus on the region.”

Omar Eraiqat, Deputy CEO of Diversified Investments at Mubadala, said, “This partnership with Goldman Sachs compliments our aspirations to grow our private credit exposure in APAC, a region that is central to Mubadala’s strategic growth initiatives.”

Fabrizio Bocciardi, Head of Credit Investments, Mubadala, added, “India, in particular, stands out as a key market with significant opportunities in private credit, and where Goldman Sachs has strong exposure and capabilities.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.