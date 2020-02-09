Business

Gold, silver prices remain within range

Coronavirus bolsters sentiment towards precious metals

After a strong start to the month, the price of precious metals was confined to a range during the best part of January 2020. The concerns pertaining to the coronavirus played a role in bolstering sentiment towards the precious metals.

Though concerns over the U.S.-China trade war were addressed to an extent by the signing of a trade deal between the two in mid-January, this had little impact on prices of the precious metals. Comex gold rose about 4.2% in January to $1,587.9 an ounce. Comex Silver rose 0.5% to settle at $18.01 an ounce.

In the domestic market, the price of gold futures at MCX gained 4.8% in January to settle at ₹41,052 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures too ruled firm and gained 0.6 % in January to end at ₹46,989 per kg. As anticipated, precious metals were confined within a range, trying to digest the spike witnessed in early January.

The short-term outlook for MCX gold and silver is positive. Gold futures price at MCX is on track to hit the target price of ₹41,600-41,800 per 10-gm that was mentioned last month. The positive outlook for MCX gold will be under threat if the price falls below the support zone at ₹38,900-39,200 per 10 gm.

Silver prices hit the target of ₹48,900-₹49,500 per kg mentioned last month. A breakout past ₹47,700 will confirm the positive outlook for MCX silver. The price could then head to ₹48,800-₹49,000 zone.

The positive outlook would be invalidated if the price closes below ₹44,800-₹45,100. A close below ₹44,800 would impart weakness and push MCX silver price to ₹42,500- ₹43,000 per kg. After several weeks of consolidation, precious metals have resumed their medium-term uptrend.

(The author is a Chennai-based analyst. This is not meant to be trading or investment advice)

