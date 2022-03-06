Gold, silver on upswing

The escalating geopolitical tension helped precious metals close at a seven-month high at the end of February. The news flow associated with the inflation data in the U.S. and its impact on the interest rates will also play a role in influencing precious metals price. The Russian attack on Ukraine and its attendant impact will be the primary factor influencing precious metals price in the near term.

Comex gold gained 5.8% to close at $1,900.7 an ounce at the end of February. Comex silver notched up a relatively better performance in February, posting gains of 8.8% to settle at $24.36 an ounce.

Mirroring the global trend, the MCX gold futures gained 6.6% to close at ₹50,670 per 10-gm. MCX silver futures closed 6.7% higher at ₹65,901 per kg at the end of February.

Comex gold price finally managed to break out of the prior range. The move past the positive trigger level of $1,880 is a sign of strength. As anticipated, the breakout above this trigger level helped the price-gain momentum to the upside.

The short-term outlook is positive and Comex gold could head to $1,975-1,990 range. A move past $1,995 could impart further upside momentum. Beyond $1,995, a rally to $2,025-2,030 is possible. The positive outlook would be under threat if the price drops below $1,840.

As anticipated last month, Comex silver ruled firm and reached the then-mentioned target of $25.5-26. The price is now at key resistance level and a breakout above $26.5 would push the Comex silver price to the next target at $27.75-28.8 range. The positive view for silver would be valid as long as the price trades above $23.8.

MCX gold price managed to move past the positive trigger level of ₹49,500. In line with last month’s expectation, this breakout pushed the price to the target of ₹51,500-52,500. The short-term outlook is positive, and the domestic gold price could head to the next target of ₹53,500-54,500. This view would be invalidated if the price drops below ₹47,500.

After consolidating in a tight range, the MCX silver price too registered a breakout and moved above the positive trigger level of ₹67,500. This is a sign of strength and MCX silver price could now head to ₹68,500-70,100 range. The short-term positive outlook would be under threat if the price closes below ₹64,400.

To summarise, the precious metals managed to breakout of the prior consolidation. This is a positive sign, and the short-term uptrend is likely to persist. Until the invalidation levels mentioned above is not breached, the precious metals are likely to head to the targets mentioned above.

(The author is a Chennai-based analyst / trader. The views and opinion featured in this column is based on the analysis of short-term price movement in gold and silver futures at COMEX & Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is not meant to be a trading or investment advice.)