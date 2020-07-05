Business

Gold set to gain more sheen

After being range bound in the first half, precious metals recovered in the second half of June. Comex gold price surged to an eight-year high on June 30, on growing concerns relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.

Comex gold gained 2.8% to settle at $1,800.5 an ounce by end June. The price action was relatively muted with the white metal gaining 0.23% to settle at $18.5 an ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures at MCX gained 3.5% in June to settle at ₹48,762 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures, however, closed 0.8% lower at ₹50,364 per kg in June.

Comex gold ruled firm and achieved the target of $1,775-$1,785 mentioned in the previous post. The breakout past the key resistance at $1,775-$1,785 is a sign of strength. The short-term outlook is positive and price is likely to head towards the next target of $1,835-$1,840. The uptrend would gather momentum on a close above $1,810. The positive outlook would be under threat if the price closes below the support level at $1,710.

Comex silver remained largely range bound in June. A breakout past the short-term resistance in the $18.9-$19.1 range is required to reinstate momentum to the uptrend. A breakout past $19.2 would not only lend such momentum but would also help the price reach the next target of $19.9-$20. The trend in Comex silver would turn negative below $17. A breakout above $19.2 or a fall below $17 would set the tone for the next big move.

MCX gold futures ruled firm in June and moved past the target zone of ₹49,100-₹49,800 mentioned last month. The short-term outlook remains positive and the price could head to the immediate target zone of ₹50,700-₹51,000.

A breakout past ₹49,000 would confirm the bullish view and strengthen the case for a move to the earlier-mentioned target. The short-term trend would turn weak if the price dips below ₹46,000 per 10 gm.

MCX silver remained largely range bound in June. That trend is likely to persist in the short term. A breakout past ₹47,100-₹51,700 is likely to trigger the next big move. A breakout above ₹52,000 would lend momentum to the upside and the price could then head to the next target of ₹54,500-₹55,000. A fall below ₹47,100 would have negative implications.

(The author is a Chennai-based analyst/trader. This is not meant to be trading or investment advice)

