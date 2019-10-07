Gold loses sheen

After touching a six-year high in the first week of September, prices of precious metals turned soft in the subsequent weeks. The outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, news relating to the U.S.-China trade war and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities were key events that influenced the precious metal price trend last month.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut, the uncertainty over the scope for further rate cuts affected sentiment towards precious metals. At the end of September 2019, Comex gold closed 3.7% lower at $1,472.9 an ounce while Comex silver fell 6.5% to settle at $17 an ounce.

In the domestic market, the price of gold futures at the MCX declined by 4.7% in September to close at ₹37,323 per 10-grams. MCX silver futures, too, was weak and closed 5.6% lower to ₹44,126 per kilogram.

The short-term outlook for Comex gold and silver is positive. A breakout above the immediate resistance in the $1,543-1,550 zone would confirm the positive outlook. This would also strengthen the case for Comex gold to move to the short-term target in the $1,580-1,590 zone.

The positive outlook would be under threat if the price slips below the support at $1,450-1,460. A close below $1,450 would suggest that gold is in a short-term downtrend and the price could then slide to $1,415-$1,420. The short-term outlook for silver is also positive. A move past the resistance level at $18.80-19 would be a sign of strength and could trigger a further rise in silver.

However, a fall below the support at $16.5-16.6 would indicate that the short-term trend is bearish in silver and could push the price lower to $15.5-15.6. Until the price of silver holds above $16.5, there would be a case for a rise towards $19.5-20.

Gold and silver prices at MCX mirrored the trend in the international market. The outlook for MCX gold and silver appears positive. The gold futures price at MCX is likely to head to the immediate target of ₹40,600-41,000 per 10-grams. The positive view would warrant a reassessment if the price falls below the support zone at ₹36,600-37,000 per 10-grams. Below ₹36,600, MCX gold could slide to ₹34,500-34,750 zone.

MCX silver could move higher towards the immediate target of ₹48,600-49,500 zone. There is a strong support for silver at ₹43,600-44,000 zone. A close below ₹43,600 would invalidate the positive outlook and could push MCX silver price to lower levels of ₹40,000-40,200 per kilogram.

To summarise, precious metals have been in a short-term downtrend and the recent price action indicates resumption of the medium-term uptrend. As long as the support zones are not violated, expect precious metals to inch higher.

(The author is a Chennai-based analyst/trader. This is not meant to be trading or investment advice)