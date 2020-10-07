Business

‘Gold imports plunge 59% to 4-month low’

India’s gold imports in September fell 59% from a year earlier to the lowest level in four months, a government source said on Tuesday, as a drop in prices from a record high failed to lure buyers, who were postponing purchases anticipating a bigger drop.

The world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported about 11 tonnes of gold in September, down from 27 tonnes a year ago, the source said.

The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media. Silver imports in the month plunged 93% from a year ago to 20 tonnes, he said.

