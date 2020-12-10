BusinessNew DELHI 10 December 2020 05:04 IST
Gold ETFs clock ₹141-cr. outflow in Nov.
09 December 2020
After seven straight months of net inflows, gold exchange traded funds witnessed a pull-out of ₹141 crore in November primarily on the back of profit-booking by investors.
In comparison, the category saw a net inflow of nearly ₹8 crore in November 2019, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.
“With positive development around COVID-19 vaccine, economies moving towards normalcy and equity markets doing well, there is uncertainty over the direction of gold prices going ahead,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director manager research at Morningstar India.
