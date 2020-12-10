Business

Gold ETFs clock ₹141-cr. outflow in Nov.

PRESS TRUST OF INDIA New DELHI 10 December 2020 05:04 IST
Updated: 09 December 2020 22:36 IST

After seven straight months of net inflows, gold exchange traded funds witnessed a pull-out of ₹141 crore in November primarily on the back of profit-booking by investors.

In comparison, the category saw a net inflow of nearly ₹8 crore in November 2019, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

“With positive development around COVID-19 vaccine, economies moving towards normalcy and equity markets doing well, there is uncertainty over the direction of gold prices going ahead,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director manager research at Morningstar India.

