Gold Bond issue price fixed at ₹5,611 per gram; subscription opens Monday

March 03, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Mumbai

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at ₹5,611 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription during March 6–10, 2023.

“The nominal value of the bond... works out to ₹5,611 per gram of gold, the central bank said in a statement.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

“For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be ₹5,561 (Rupees Five thousand five hundred and sixty one only) per gram of gold,” the RBI said.