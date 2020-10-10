Business

Gold bond issue price fixed at ₹5,051

PRESS TRUST OF INDIA Mumbai 10 October 2020 05:16 IST
Updated: 09 October 2020 22:29 IST

The issue price for sovereign gold bond has been fixed at ₹5,051 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series VII will be opened for subscription from October 12 to October 16.

The RBI further said that the government, in consultation with the central bank, had decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online, and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

