ADVERTISEMENT

Gold back up above $1,900 level as dollar loses ground

January 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Investment demand crucial for gold's future trajectory - analyst

Reuters

Gold reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar pulled back from session highs and expectations of a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes supported prices above the $1,900 threshold.

Having dipped in the last two sessions, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,911.57 per ounce by 0917 GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,896.32 earlier. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.2% to $1,913.60.

Despite the gains on Wednesday, prices have pulled back from their highest level since April 2022, reached on Monday.

"The fact that the recent gold rally started to lose steam does not come unexpectedly as it was lacking the buy-in from investors," said Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"That said, a (correction) is unlikely to be massive because market consensus still calls for a less aggressive Fed going forward."

Investors are increasingly expecting the Fed to reduce the size of rate hikes to 25 basis points at its next meeting, after slowing its pace to 50 bps in December, following four consecutive 75 bps increases.

As gold yields no interest, it tends to become more attractive in a low interest rate environment.

However, due to the lack of investment demand, we see gold prices on a rather soft footing, Menke said. He adds that a pick up in investment demand will be crucial to the future trajectory of gold.

Making gold appealing for overseas buyers, the dollar index fell from its session highs.

Investors are now looking towards the U.S. producer price index and retail sales data due later in the day.

"Recession worries and the Federal Reserve's policy decision would be the major catalysts for prices in the near future," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

Spot silver rose 1% to $24.159 per ounce while platinum was little changed at $1,039.88.

Palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,755.32.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US