GoKwik ties up with Truecaller

Special Correspondent Mumbai August 05, 2022 21:43 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:43 IST

GoKwik, an e-commerce enabler, has tied up with caller identification platform Truecaller for instant verification of customers.

“With this partnership, I am sure online shoppers will have a new wave of convenience shopping, resulting in higher conversions, and profitability for merchants as well along with robust RTO fraud prevention,” said Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO, GoKwik.

“With GoKwik, we want to enhance shoppers’ overall experience with our one-tap verification-powered solution for businesses building storefronts on e-commerce platforms,” he added.

