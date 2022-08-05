Business

GoKwik ties up with Truecaller

GoKwik, an e-commerce enabler, has tied up with caller identification platform Truecaller for instant verification of customers.

“With this partnership, I am sure online shoppers will have a new wave of convenience shopping, resulting in higher conversions, and profitability for merchants as well along with robust RTO fraud prevention,” said Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO, GoKwik.

“With GoKwik, we want to enhance shoppers’ overall experience with our one-tap verification-powered solution for businesses building storefronts on e-commerce platforms,” he added.


