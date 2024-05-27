GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gokaldas Exports Q4 net dips to ₹44.3 crore

Published - May 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Gokaldas Exports Limited on Monday reported a consolidated revenue of ₹818.0 crore for the fourth quarter compared to ₹530.1 crore in the same quarter last year and a consolidated profit after tax of ₹44.3 crore compared to ₹47.2 crore in the previous year Q4 FY23.

In his commentary on the quarter, Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Gokaldas Exports said, “Our performance on a like-to-like basis, i.e. financial results excluding the recently acquired entities, reflects a strong performance. ‘‘

He further said during the quarter, the company overcame pricing pressure, one-time acquisition cost, increased statutory minimum wages and one-time startup cost at its new unit to deliver a strong EBITDA.

