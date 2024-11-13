ADVERTISEMENT

Gokaldas Exports posts 19% growth in Q2 net profit

Published - November 13, 2024 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Gokaldas Exports registered a topline growth of 85% and 19% growth in net profit YoY in 2QFY25, said the company on Wednesday.

The company, during the quarter ended September 30, reported a consolidated total income of ₹ 941.8 crore compared with ₹509.0 crore in the same quarter last year and a consolidated profit after tax of ₹28.2 crore compared with ₹23.7 crore in the previous year 2QFY24.

Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Gokaldas Exports said, “We reported healthy growth in total income both in the quarter and half year indicating a sustained growth momentum.’‘

According to him, the majority of the growth during the quarter was contributed by Gokaldas Exports excluding Atraco and Matrix (companies it acquired), as it is a seasonally lean period for both the acquired entities.

On consolidated profitability front, muted volumes in the acquired entities, coupled with air freight cost in Gokaldas Exports and employee cost build up in anticipation of future volumes growth impacted the profitability in the quarter, he said.

‘’We expect better volume pick up in both the acquired entities in upcoming quarters with sustained stable performance of the company going forward,’‘ Mr, Ganapathi added.

