Going smart will offer productivity gains worth $167 bn for automakers: Capgemini

The auto industry is expected to make 44% of its factories smart in next five years and three out of 10 automotive factories have already been made smart in the past 1.5 to 2 years, says a Capgemini report.

The sector is set to increase investment by over 60% in the next three years, which could result in productivity gains of up to $167 billion, as per the study.

Mercedes-Benz Cars has achieved a fourfold reduction in rejection rate on some key components through its use of advanced data analytics to create self-learning and self-optimising production systems.

“Automotive industry is set to accelerate smart factories investment. For instance, Bosch invested €31 million in an Indian plant that features the latest industry 4.0 solution,'' observes the study.

Interestingly, Indian executives, after Germany and the U.S., were surveyed the most with the main objective of analysing their progress in the last two years.

Seshu Bhagavatula, president, new technologies and business initiatives at Ashok Leyland who participated in the study, said that he opted for smart factory initiatives to improve the productivity of old factories, deal with the quality issues that were difficult for human beings to detect and to incorporate made-to-order or mass-customisation capabilities.

The study found that some 80% of automotive manufacturers believed 5G would be key to their digital transformation over the next five years. Cloud computing, advanced automation were considered as key enablers of digital transformation for auto manufacturers. Other technologies used in the factory included virtual assembly technology, autonomous ground vehicle, driverless floor conveyor, remote maintenance portal, metal 3D printing centre, collaborative robots, drones etc.

Across various industry verticals, as per the study, automotive industry leads the pack with regard to converting 44% of its factories into smart facilities, followed by 42% in discrete manufacturing, 41% in process industries, 40% in power, energy and utilities, and 37% in consumer products.