Godrej unveils home appliances in wood finish

February 27, 2024

Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, has introduced Eon Vogue, a new series of nature-inspired wood-finish home appliances in India. The range, comprising advanced refrigerators and air conditioners, offers a blend of aesthetics and technology.

The Godrej Eon Vogue series refrigerators are available in two shades oak and walnut wood, in 272 L and 244 L capacities and will be available to customers in the range of ₹27,000-32,000.

The air conditioners are available in three shades - cypress, teak and mahogany in 1.5 Tr. capacity in the price range of ₹35,000-38,000, the company said.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President at Godrej Appliances, said, “The average age of home ownership has been coming down and is said to be in thirties now, given the increasing disposable incomes and easily accessible loans.”

“These young Indian consumers put in a lot of effort doing up their homes, ensuring everything blends into a coherent design, but face a constraint when it comes to the aesthetics of their appliances versus the décor of their home,” he added.

“Aesthetics is a key purchase driver today, amidst the ongoing wave of premiumization. True to Godrej Appliances’ philosophy of things made thoughtfully, the brand has once again innovated to plug this need gap with its unique one of its kind offering of Nature Inspired, Wood-Finish range of Air Conditioners and Refrigerators – The Godrej Eon Vogue Series,” he further said.

Mr. Nandi said coupled with other premium introductions, the brand aims to up its premium segment contribution from 45% to 55% and boost summer growth to 20% with a robust product portfolio.

