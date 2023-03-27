ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Tooling ties up with JCW Japan to develop washing system for railways, metros

March 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing & Co., has announced that its business Godrej Tooling has partnered with JCW Japan, which manufacturers vehicle-cleaning machines, to develop an automated and sustainable washing system for the Indian Railways and metros.

With around 50 new metro maintenance depots expected in the next three years, the demand for washing systems is expected to increase in the Indian market, Godrej & Boyce said in a statement.

The estimated opportunity from Railways and Metro Rail corporations in the area of automated washing systems is around ₹200 crore over the next five years, the company said.

The latest technology washing systems will provide a sustainable cleaning solution, which assures efficient use of resources and time, the company added.

Initially, Godrej Tooling will commence with indigenization of 20-30%; the business aims to enhance local capabilities to 80% within the next five years.

Pankaj Abhyankar, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Tooling, said, “This partnership with JCW Japan is a key factor in improving the speed & quality of maintenance and servicing of railway and metro coaches, thus leading to enhanced safety.”

“As the train passes through the Automatic Train Wash Plant, it undergoes a series of pre-programmed functions, including soaking, rinsing, foaming, washing, and drying cycles that vary according to the coach variant. Depending on the train’s length, the entire cleaning process takes only five to ten minutes,” he said.

