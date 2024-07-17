ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Storage Solutions plans ₹400 cr. expansion near Chennai

Published - July 17, 2024 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Storage Solutions Executive Vice President & Business Head Vikas Choudaha says that they are also open to acquiring existing facility if it fits into their scheme.

City-based warehousing solutions provider Godrej Storage Solutions (GSS), a market leader in storage systems, has announced setting up of a green facility near Chennai at a staggered investment of ₹350-400 crore over next two-three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Currently, we are operating at 75% of installed capacity of 90,000 tonnes of steel per month and it will run out in 18 months time,” said GSS Executive Vice President & Business Head Vikas Choudaha at a press meet.

GSS is a division of Godrej & Boyce that manufactures pallets and shelves in Ambattur Industrial Estate spread over 27 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have started the process of setting up a similar or slightly bigger facility. The investment will be in a phased manner of ₹350-400 crore in two-three years, excluding land value. We are looking for land within 100 km radius,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During FY24, GSS reported a revenue of ₹1,000 crore and it expects the revenue to be flat for FY25 due to softening of steel prices in current quarter.

“While the industry is expected to post 8-9% growth, we will grow in line with that, whereas exports will grow by 20%,” he said.

Besides, GSS is aiming to increase the export’s volume share from the present 20% to 30%. In revenue terms it is expected to grow to ₹500 crore by FY27 out of the total revenue of ₹1,600-1,700 crore, he said.

To achieve the growth, Mr. Choudaha said that they are planning to enter Australia. Currently, it caters to Middle East and Asia Pacific among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US